Foreign Ministers Of Britain, France, Germany And US To Hold Talks On Afghanistan

After the United States announced the withdrawal of all its troops from Afghanistan by September 11, Berlin said that the foreign ministers of the US, Britain, France and Germany will hold talks on April 14 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. In a statement, the German foreign ministry said that the meeting between the four nations will primarily focus on Afghanistan. The ministry added that other issues, including developments at the Ukrainian-Russian border and the nuclear agreement with Iran, will also be addressed.

Meanwhile, The US’ extension in the timeline will allow a safe withdrawal of American troops in coordination with NATO allies. However, Joe Biden's decision risks retaliation by the Taliban on US and Afghan forces that would escalate the 20-year war. The Taliban has rejected the United States plan to restore peace in Afghanistan and they have also firmly opposed the proposed delay in the withdrawal of the American troops.

Attacks will resume if troops don’t leave on May 1: Taliban

Taliban's website Islamic Emirate has released a statement against the US President's decision of violating the Doha agreement. They have warned that the attacks will resume if the occupying forces do not leave on the specified date. They have also mentioned that the group will not abide by the agreement if one party violates it by extending the deadline. They further warned that the responsibility of the violence caused will be on the party that violates the agreement.

Taliban repeated their earlier threat to attack American and NATO forces if they do not leave on May 1. The message mentioned that any deal made with the Taliban will no more be valid if there is an extension in the deadline for the withdrawal of US troops is of no benefit. They further added that Afghanistan has been suffering due to insurgency for two decades and the violence and political dysfunction has worsened the situation in the country.

It is worth mentioning that last year, the United States and Taliban had signed a deal intending to end the conflict in Afghanistan. in Qatar. The agreement called for the US withdrawing its troops in return for security guarantees from the militants and a commitment to starting peace talks with the Afghan government. The Taliban committed to preventing Al Qaeda from using Afghan soil for activities that threaten the US or its allies. But now, the Biden administration is considering keeping US troops in Afghanistan until September 2021.

