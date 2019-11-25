Foreign National Killed As UN Vehicle Hit In Kabul Grenade Attack

A foreign national was killed and at least five other people were wounded in a grenade attack targeting a United Nations vehicle in the capital city of Afghanistan, Kabul on November 25. The attack took place on a road frequently used by the UN traffic shuttling workers between central Kabul and a large UN campus located on the outskirts of the capital. Nasrat Rahimi, an interior ministry spokesman said that at around 6.20pm a grenade was hurled at a UN vehicle. He added that five others including two Afghan staff were wounded in the attack. The nationalities of victims were not released. The blast occurred on one of the busiest roads in the city, in police district 9, according to Rahimi.

READ: US Special Envoy Khalilzad Resumes Secret Talks With Taliban In Qatar

No militant group claimed responsibility

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. The explosion comes after a long time where large scale attacks plummeted in recent weeks. The US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has conducted secret meetings with the Taliban representatives in Qatar on Saturday according to the reports. The secret talks aim to resume the official talks between the two nations to end the 18 years of war in Afghanistan. The US and Taliban negotiators conducted several rounds of talks for a year until they reached a final agreement. US President Donald Trump called off talks after the Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack in Kabul that took the lives of several Afghans including an American soldier.

READ: Afghanistan: Two Soldiers, 24 Terrorists Killed In Northern Province Of Jowzjan

Trump's decision heavily criticised

Trump said on Friday that Washington is working on an agreement with the Taliban militant group. However, Trump's decision has also been heavily criticised by other US leaders as the Syrian Kurds had supported America in their fight against IS militants. As soon as Trump announced the dislocation of the US troops, the President had to face heavy criticism from many leaders. While Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it a “foolish attempt”, Senator Bob Casey also feels that turning backs on their time of need is, in turn, going to make the United States unsafe. Senator Lindsay Graham said that the US will introduce bipartisan sanctions against Turkey if they are planning to invade Syria.

READ: Two US Service Members Killed In Chopper Crash In Afghanistan

READ: Taliban Releases Two Hostages In Exchange For Three Prisoners From Afghanistan Government