Foreign Secretary Shringla Discusses UNSC Agenda In Myanmar, Ukraine & Kabul With UN Chief

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met United Nations Chief Anthony Guetteres at UN headquarters on Wednesday, wherein they discussed UNSC’s agenda.

Riya Baibhawi
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met United Nations Chief Anthony Guetteres at UN headquarters on Wednesday, wherein they discussed UNSC’s agenda in conflict-hit countries of Ukraine, Afghanistan and Myanmar. Shringla is in New York to attend the UN Security Council’s meeting on cooperation between the UN and the League of Arab States (LAS). Notably, the meeting comes as the Ukraine-Russia war entered its fifth week.

In addition to meeting the UN Secretary-General, Shringla also held talks with UAE’s Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almarar. During the meeting, both the leaders agreed on bolstering cooperation between Abu Dhabi and New Delhi. The Indian diplomat also congratulated UAE for its successful leadership of UNSC as well as the adoption of the Presidential Statement by UNSC on UN-LAS cooperation.

Earlier this week, Shringla underscored that India has received plaudits from across the world for many of its foreign policy initiatives. His remarks came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded India for its independent foreign policy. Remarkably, New Delhi maintains close diplomatic relations with Russia but that has not deterred it from sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine. 

What is happening in Myanmar?

On February 1 2021, Myanmar’s military launched a coup d'état to undermine the country's democratic transition. The military junta arrested the nation’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and a few other civilian officials in Burma. Soon protests broke out across the Southeast Asian country, triggering a violent crackdown by the Tatmadaw. As of now, hundreds of civilians have been killed, while thousands have been arrested. Several governments and human rights groups across the globe expressed concern and urged the military to immediately release all those who have been detained unlawfully.

What is happening in Afghanistan?

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15, ending over two months of military blitz. Since then, a situation of conflict and crisis has shadowed the Central Asian country, pushing millions of residents on the brink of devastation. Not only has the power overhaul left more than 2.6 people seeking asylum, as per a report by UNHCR, but has also pushed the people who stayed back into poverty and hunger.

