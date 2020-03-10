Foreign Secy Shringla Meets UAE's Ambassador, Discusses Bilateral Strategic Partnership

India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday met United Arab Emirates' Ambassador to India, Ahmed Al Banna in New Delhi. According to an official, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan and Ahmed Al Banna discussed the future steps on consolidating bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership in new fields between the two nations.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also took to his official Twitter handle and informed about the meeting between the Foreign Secretary and the Ambassador.

Foreign Secretary @HarshShringla met Ambassador @drahmedalbanna of #UAE. FS expressed happiness at the strong & growing bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership & discussed next steps to consolidate our ties & seek partnership in new areas. @harshvshringla @UAEembassyIndia pic.twitter.com/pmHfKsnlh4 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) March 10, 2020

READ |UAE raises virus cases to 45, new cases from 9 nationalities

Qatar bans entry of people arriving from 15 countries

As a precautionary measure, Qatar has temporarily banned the entry of visitors arriving from 15 countries, including China, India, Iran, Iraq, and Pakistan. Qatar's government communications office also issued an advisory and denied entry to all the visitors arriving from these countries.

READ | China Confirms 23 More Deaths, Lowest Recorded Since Coronavirus Outbreak

Earlier on Friday, UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) informed that an Indian national is among 15 new cases of the deadly coronavirus in the Middle East country. They were diagnosed through early monitoring and reporting systems implemented in the country and are three Emiratis, two individuals from Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Iran as well as a person each from Thailand, Morocco, China and India, the statement said.

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19 has affected more than 80 countries in the world. As of now, there are more than one lakh confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus which has led to the death of more than 4,000 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. According to the latest reports, a total of 110 countries have reported cases of the deadly Coronavirus.

READ | Coronavirus dread: Qatar bans travellers from 14 countries including India

READ | White House says Trump not tested for coronavirus due to lack of symptoms

(With inputs from ANI)