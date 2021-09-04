Former Afghan Minister Ready To Return & Support Taliban If They Respect Women's Rights

Former Afghan deputy interior minister General Khoshal Sadat recently said that he is ready to return to Afghanistan and support the Taliban if they promise to respect national symbols and women’s rights. Pajhwok Afghan News reported that Sadat held a conversation with the insurgent group over his return to the country. He said that he spoke to the Taliban and further added that if the group respects the national anthem, women’s rights and the privacy of the people, he will return to the country.

Sadat said that he would even declare his support for the new Taliban government and get the Afghan Air Force and Special Forces back on their feet if the militants agree to his conditions. It is worth mentioning that Sadat has served as the country’s police chief as well. He is a graduate of the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, Britain’s officer training college, as well as the US Army Command and Staff College. He joined the police Special Forces in 2003.

After the Taliban seized control of Kabul, he, like many other ministers, had left the war-torn nation. Several pilots of the Afghan Air Force had fled Afghanistan as the Taliban advanced towards Kabul. Several others have taken refuge in Uzbekistan.

Women not guaranteed cabinet or prominent role

Meanwhile, the Taliban have banned many women from working outside and girls from attending schools or universities. Women have been asked to stay indoors until the fighters “learn how to deal with them”. But the group has, however, asked female healthcare workers to return to work.

According to a Taliban spokesman, women can continue to serve in government in Afghanistan, but they will not be guaranteed cabinet or other prominent roles. When asked if women and ethnic minorities would be allowed to serve in the future Afghan government, the deputy head of the Taliban political office in Qatar had told the BBC that prominent positions in the new administration would be chosen on merit. Nearly half of civil service roles in Afghan ministries were held by women, who “should return to their work,” according to the official, but “in the new government that will be formed, in the highest seats, in the cabinet, there may not be women".

Image: AP & @AlikhanAtif2-Twitter