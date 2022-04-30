Former Afghanistan Army General Claims War 'only Way Forward' For Nation's Stability

In a controversial statement, a former Afghan Army General Lt Gen Sami Sadat has stated that the military action against the Taliban is the only option ahead for Afghanistan's stability. Sadat further stated that he and other former soldiers are planning an attack against the Taliban after Eid al-Fitr, saying that the eight months of Taliban rule in Afghanistan have convinced him and many other Afghans that armed action is the only path forward, as per the reports of Khaama Press. Sadat declared that he and others would do everything in their power to ensure Afghanistan is freed from the Taliban and a democratic system is re-established.

Sadat further stated that until they win their independence and until they get their free will, they will continue to fight. The former General stated that limitations on women's freedom and bomb attacks reached an all-time high under the Taliban administration. He also said that what they have seen in Afghanistan in the eight months of Taliban administration is nothing but increased religious limitations, misquotation, distortion and exploitation of texts from the Holy Koran for political objectives.

Sadat received hundreds of messages

The former Army General went on to say that every day they wake up, they come to know about new issues in Afghanistan, such as people getting tortured, and killed, food shortages and malnutrition in children. He claimed that he has received hundreds of messages from Afghans asking what he planned to do about the situation, according to BBC. Lt Gen Sadat also stated that he was in contact with the National Resistance Front (NRF), which is led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of the late great commander Ahmad Shah Massoud.

Situation in Afghanistan

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, reversing progress in women's rights and media freedom. In particular, after the collapse of the Afghan government, the situation of human rights in Afghanistan has deteriorated. The country is facing a serious humanitarian crisis, as international assessments show that Afghanistan now has the world's highest number of people in emergency food insecurity, with more than 23 million people in need of assistance and nearly 95% of the population consuming insufficient food.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP/ @SayedSamiSadat/Twitter