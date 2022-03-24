Former Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday lashed out at the Taliban for prohibiting girl child education. The Taliban backtracked on their announcement that girls' high schools would open on Wednesday, saying they would remain closed until a plan in accordance with Islamic law was devised to reopen them.

In a tweet, former Vice President Saleh said, "March 23 turned into a day of agony & pain for Afghan girls as they weren't allowed to enter schools. Another lie & deception came to the surface. Talibs fear an enlightened society. Shamelessly Pak is calling on the world to engage with the Talib junta regardless of their record."

March 23 turned into a day of agony & pain for Afgh girls as they weren't allowed to enter schools. Another lie & deception came to the surface. Talibs fear an enlighted society. Shamelessly Pak is calling on the world to engage with the Talib junta regardless of their record. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) March 23, 2022

The Taliban's reversal on females' education surprised many, leaving kids in tears and garnering condemnation from humanitarian organisations, human rights organisations, and diplomats at a time when the Taliban leadership is seeking international recognition.

Teachers and students from three high schools in Kabul claimed on Wednesday morning that girls had returned to campus with joy, but had been told to return home. Many pupils, they added, were in tears as they walked away. The Taliban banned female education and most forms of employment when they ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

International community condemns Taliban's act

The global community has made girls' education a condition for any future acceptance of the Taliban administration, which assumed power in August after foreign forces departed. The Taliban's decision, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, was "a profound disappointment and deeply damaging for Afghanistan."

"The denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls to education. I urge the Taliban de facto authorities to open schools for all students without any further delay," Guterres said in a statement.

Furthermore, on March 24, US' State Department spokesman Ned Price slammed the Taliban's decision to reverse its prohibition on girls' education. "Taliban Amir and other leaders’ decision to ban girls from school above grade 6 will profoundly harm the Afghan people, the country’s prospects for economic growth, and the Taliban’s ambition to improve relations with the international community," he stated in a tweet.

Taliban Amir and other leaders’ decision to ban girls from school above grade 6 will profoundly harm the Afghan people, the country’s prospects for economic growth, and the Taliban’s ambition to improve relations with the international community. https://t.co/MVNZwlxeEd — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) March 24, 2022

Image: AP/ANI