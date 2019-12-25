Former Beauty Queen Gets Part Of Her Skull Removed After Aneurysm

Former Beauty Queen has undergone a partial skull removal after suffering from a brain aneurysm. Cynthia Martinez, a former beauty pageant from the US suffered the aneurysm at her home in Delaware last year and was rushed in an emergency craniotomy.

Replaced by a synthetic bone

Though the surgery was a success, days later she suffered a stroke causing her brain to swell. Following the new development of her brain, the 35-year-old had part of her skull removed and being replaced by a synthetic bone as a part of the life-saving procedure. One year later, Martinez hasn’t been able to work but she said that it is a miracle that she is alive. The initial incident occurred on November 9 last year when she was going to a friend’s house with her son Bryce. At the moment that she bent to tell something to her son, she collapsed immediately despite showing no symptoms for her condition. Later she was admitted to the hospital where doctors discovered that there was an aneurysm in her brain.

Read: SCO Vs USA Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Read: Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1 Winner Sabumon Abdusamad's Details

The EMTs got there quickly and repeatedly asked her if she had taken any drugs thinking if it was an overdose of drugs. Talking about which Martinez said that she assumes that it is routine and that she was actually given two shots of Narcan. Within a few hours, she had a craniotomy to clip the aneurysm. She further said that she was extremely weak at the time after she was going into surgery. There were no guarantees whether she would live or not. She added that her family was in shock and in disbelief.

Read: US Woman Drives Over Teenage Girl For Being Mexican, Hit Black Boy Hour Earlier

Read: US Stocks End Nearly Flat At Early Close For Christmas

Martinez eventually pulled through and was discharged from the hospital in January, though her replacement bone flap became infected a few weeks later, and had to be removed in February. Three months later, she had a tissue expander fitted, which was added surgically in September. The former pageant queen says she owes her recovery to the power of prayer and a higher being whether God or the Universe. She also said that it was the outpouring of support from people around the world that inspired her to document her struggle on social media.