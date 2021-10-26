Former Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Still 'preferred' By 86% People, Says Survey

Former Prime Minister and Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is preferred by 86% of party voters, according to a survey conducted by Channel 12. The survey revealed that 86% of party voters expressed that they wanted the former PM to continue to lead the party. As per the survey, if the elections were held today, Netanyahu would get 34 out of 120 seats at the Knesset.

The recent survey conducted by Channel 12 also revealed that if Yuli Edelstein had headed the party, the number of seats in the Knesset would have dropped to only 20. Netanyahu's party gets four seats more than what he obtained in the elections that were held earlier this year, according to the survey. Furthermore, the poll revealed that only 6% wanted Yuli Edelstein's leadership in the country and 8% said that they "did not know".

Former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a meeting in the Knesset held on Monday, 25 October, told his party members that a large number of supporters gathered to greet him outside a barber shop in Jerusalem, where he had gone for a haircut in Talpiot, Jerusalem. He told his party members that he was unable to walk as soon as he came out of the barber shop, reported The Times of Israel. Netanyahu told his party members that he does not recollect such admiration from his supporters in the past. Furthermore, he said that the supporters were "shouting", "crying" and "yelling" in his admiration, reported The Times of Israel.

Netanyahu and his family vacated the official residence on 11 July after serving as the longest Prime Minister of the country for 12 long years, reported AP. He had vacated the residence nearly a month after the longtime leader was ousted from office with the formation of a new government. Complying with the deadline agreed with newly elected Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Netanyahu vacated the premises after staying there for 12 years, according to AP. During Netanyahu's stay, protesters in large numbers used to gather outside his Balfour residence. While in office, he was accused of corruption and protesters called on the then-prime minister to resign, however, he remained in office and all denied all the charges.

