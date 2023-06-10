Former Japanese PM Yukio Hatoyama Calls Out Kishida Over Country's Approach Towards Russia

Former Japanese PM Yukio Hatoyama called the country’s approach towards Russia and the attitude of the government led by Japanese PM Fumio Kishida 'wrong'. The remarks from the former Japanese premier came on Friday after ambassadors of around 40 states visited the Russian embassy in Japan. Hatoyama was among those who visited the embassy. During a conversation with Russian news outlet Sputnik, the veteran Japanese politician stated that relations between Russia and Japan are deteriorating for multiple reasons.

"I think that the Japanese government's attitude towards Russia is wrong. There have been various discussions, including on territorial issues, and I thought that the improvement of relations would bring the solution to this problem closer,” Hatoyama told Sputnik on Friday.

“However, at present (Japan), in obedience to the United States, is almost giving military support to Ukraine, so Japan is supporting Ukraine and looking at Russia as an enemy. As a result, the friendship that we had until now is deteriorating. I deeply regret this," he added. The country’s former Prime Minister insisted that the elite should adopt a more balanced approach amid the raging war.

He even urged the media to maintain a “neutral attitude” towards the war. "I think it is necessary to formulate a policy with a more correct point of view. Kishida's administration, as well as Japanese media that take the government's side, are fixated on supporting Ukraine, but I think [they] should have approached the problem with a more neutral attitude," Hatoyama asserted. As per the report by the Russian news outlet, Japan has imposed aggressive sanctions on 700 individuals and 207 companies, since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

How the war deteriorated ties between Japan and Russia

The raging Russia-Ukraine war had a severe impact on the ties between Moscow and Tokyo. The two nations were at odds with each other following World War II over 4 disputed islands. The islands in question are, Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai islands located in the southernmost region of Russia. Both nations started making claims on the island since both Japan nor Russia did not sign a permanent peace treaty after the war. Prior to the Russia-Ukraine war, the two nations took the diplomatic route to settle the dispute. In 2018, Japan and Russia agreed to accelerate negotiation on a consolidated treaty based on the Soviet-Japanese Joint Declaration. However, the negotiations went down the drain after the war in Europe commenced. In March 2022, Moscow withdrew from talks with Japan and blamed Tokyo’s “unfriendly” stance over the war.