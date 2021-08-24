Former Maidan Shahr Mayor Zarifa Ghafari To 'raise Voice' & Fight For Women Of Afghanistan

Mayor Zarifa Ghafari of Maidan Shahr, a city in Afghanistan, recently spoke about the condition of the war-torn nation. She acknowledged the role of Pakistan in the current ongoings, and cleared the air about their involvement. Ghafari stated that every child in Afghanistan knew Pakistan's involvement for a fact.

Ghafari on the women rights and saving Afghanistan

Mayor Ghafari while speaking to news agency ANI via a video-call said, "Taliban was searching for me, they had a big list of black listed people who were speaking against them, They were killing them, They killed a lot of people. Their actions are not speaking of their talks." She stated that she was ready to forgive and forget the crimes of her father's killers and said, "Taliban is killing people like me, because they do not want to wake up local people, who could stand against them. They do not want us to speak up. Now we are taking two steps back. We will wake people and the world about the reality of Afghanistan."

When asked about the role of external players such as Pakistan in the insurgence, she claimed that Pakistan's hand was very evident and every child knew about it. Ghafari maintained, “Afghanistan was ours and it'll remain ours no matter who comes. If women like me are now not there it's because Just like a tiger who takes two steps back to come back with more force. We have to show to the world the real face of Taliban in Afghanistan." She also mentioned that she has pledged to fight for women's rights in exile. “My aim is to meet high ranking officials, politicians and women of different countries to make them aware of the real situation in Afghanistan, and ask them to join me for start a movement."

Fled to Istanbul then Germany: helped by the German army

Ghafari fled to Istanbul right after the insurgence with her family from where she was further helped by the German Army whose soldiers were helping German Nationals, Afghans as well as activists and lawyers whose lives were in danger. Gafar, while thanking the German government for saving her and her family's life, said, "I am just here to raise the voice of that 99% of people in Afghanistan who are not able to come out of their houses, those women who are not able to work, those women who are not able to speak out."

Image Credits - AP