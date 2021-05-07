Last Updated:

Former Maldives President Injured In Blast, EAM S Jaishankar Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

Maldives' former prez Mohamed Nasheed was about to get into his car in the congested capital when a bomb rigged to a motorcycle was detonated, claimed reports

Maldives' first democratically elected president and current Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed has been injured in a blast late Thursday near his home and was being treated in a hospital in the capital, police said. The blast took place while Nasheed was entering his car at his residence of G Kenereege in Neeloafaru Magu, Male. The police have cordoned the area in the aftermath and have urged residents to refrain from going there.

Nasheed, who was the archipelago’s leader from 2008 till 2012, was currently serving as the Speaker of the People's Majis (parliament). Late at night, AMK hospital stated Nasheed's condition was stable and they have begun his treatment. Additionally,  they said that the former President was undergoing essential surgeries. 

EAM wishes him speedy recovery

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a tweet said, “Wish him a speedy recovery. Know that he will never be intimidated." Nasheed is known as a champion against global warming and an outspoken critic of religious extremism in this predominantly Sunni Muslim nation, where preaching and practising other faiths are banned by law. T

About Mohamed Nasheed

Nasheed, now aged 53, became the first democratically elected leader of the archipelago state after a 30-year autocratic rule. He served as president from 2008 until 2012 when he resigned amid public protests. He was defeated in the following presidential election and became ineligible to enter the 2018 election due to a prison sentence. His party colleague Ibrahim Mohamed Solih won the 2018 presidential election.

In 2019, Nasheed was elected Parliament speaker and he has remained an influential political figure in the country. Photos circulated on social media showed a ripped up motorcycle at the scene but police did not say whether the blast was an assassination attempt.

