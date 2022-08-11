Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Likely To Return To Sri Lanka In November: Report

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will reportedly return to Sri Lanka in November. Rajapaksa will return to Sri Lanka after his 90-day visa to Thailand will end and after that, he is less likely to have more options left in seeking temporary shelter in another country, the Daily Mirror reported. Rajapaksa has reportedly departed from Singapore for Thailand after the expiry of his short-term visit pass.

Political sources told the media outlet that Rajapaksa will stay in Thailand for 90 days on a visit visa as he has not requested asylum. Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan O Cha underscored that Rajapaksa will be allowed in Bangkok on humanitarian grounds and his stay in the country will be temporary. The Sri Lankan government had reportedly requested Thailand to allow Rajapaksa to seek temporary shelter. As per the news report, Sri Lankan authorities have contacted the governments of Maldives, Singapore and Thailand for seeking permission for Gotabaya Rajapaksa to stay in their country temporarily.

Political sources revealed that as the Thailand visa of Rajapaksa will end in November, he will return to Sri Lanka as he was a Sri Lankan national and has a right to live in his country. Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been trying to seek asylum in the Middle East. However, he has not received a positive response from Middle East authorities. Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his son Manoj Rajapaksa have been reportedly paying the money for the travel and government money has not been spent so far. Only the Air Force flight was utilized for Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife for travelling from Colombo to Male in July. Meanwhile, Rajapaksa left Singapore for Thailand after the expiry of his short-term visit pass.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves from Singapore for Thailand

Gotabaya Rajapaksa has boarded the flight from Singapore to Bangkok, PTI reported citing a media report. The development comes a day after Thailand confirmed receiving a request from Sri Lankan government for Gotabaya's visit to the southeast Asian country. Notably, Rajapaksa travelled to Singapore from the Maldives on July 14 amid violent anti-government protests in Colombo triggered by the country's worst-ever economic crisis. According to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) of Singapore, Rajapaksa left the country on Thursday, August 11.

It is worth noting that Gotabaya Rajapaksa tendered his resignation as Sri Lanka's President on July 15 after fleeing the island nation. Before submitting his resignation, Rajapaksa along with his wife left Sri Lanka and went to the Maldives. He left the nation as his countrymen took to the streets to protest against the government. On July 9, protesters barged into the official Presidential residence, with some enjoying in the swimming pool. People have held anti-government protests as Sri Lanka has been facing its worst economic crisis which led to shortages of fuel and other essential services.

Image: AP