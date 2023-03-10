Former President Of Peru Pedro Castillo Sentenced To Three-years In Per-trial Detention

The Peruvian Supreme Court of Justice granted the prosecutor's plea to jail former President Pedro Castillo for three years as part of an organised crime investigation on Thursday as reported by Sputnik.

Castillo was impeached by the Peruvian parliament in December last year. After two hours of the impeachment vote, the country's new President Dina Boluarte took the oath of office. During the impeachment process, Castillo—who had attempted to dissolve the legislature before the vote—was detained, and the Peruvian prosecutor's office opened a criminal investigation against him on grounds of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

The former president was alleged to be the head of a criminal organisation

According to Sputnik, the Supreme Court condemned Pedro Castillo to 36 months in pre-trial custody for his suspected role as the head of a criminal organisation responsible for crimes perpetrated against Petroperu, the ministries of transportation, housing, building, and health. Castillo received an 18-month pre-trial detention sentence in the middle of December. In crimes involving organised crime and influence peddling, Castillo may spend up to 32 years in jail.

Widespread demonstrations followed Castillo's arrest all around Peru, especially in the rural areas that served as his political base. Castillo, who hails from the rural community of San Luis de Pua in northwest Peru, was a surprise contender for the presidency in 2021, narrowly defeating Keiko Fujimori of the right in a run-off vote. Protesters want a quick presidential election, the dissolution of the nation's parliament, and an end to the post-impeachment government. According to local media, the protests have claimed the lives of around 20 individuals.

The left-wing Castillo ran for office on populist platforms, using catchphrases such "Only The People Will Save The People" and "No More Poor People in a Rich Country". Castillo was a former union organiser and schoolteacher.