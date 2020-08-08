Former Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa To Take Oath As PM On Aug 9

Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa will take oath as country’s new Prime Minister on August 9 after his alliance won a two-thirds majority in the parliamentary elections. He will be sworn in as prime minister for the fourth time at a historic Buddhist temple, with the ruling Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP) further tightening the grip on power.

Mahinda’s SLPP registered a landslide victory with a two-thirds majority in Parliament, which is needed to amend the Constitution in the favour of Rajapaksa family. In late 2018, Sri Lanka went through a constitutional crisis when the power equations kept shifting. The then President Maithripala Sirisena appointed Mahinda as the Prime Minister but the Supreme Court declared the move unconstitutional.

The apex court had also overturned Sirisena’s decision to dissolve the parliament and ordered a stay on the snap elections. The Sri Lankan Parliament consists of 225 lawmakers who are elected through the proportional representation system for five-year terms. SLPP won in 145 constituencies and the alliance bagged a total of 150 seats, getting the special majority required to introduce sweeping constitutional changes.

Seeks constitutional amendment

The 19th Amendment to the Constitution has curbed presidential powers while strengthening the role of parliament. The SLPP will now seek to repeal the amendment and restoring the vast powers of the President. Mahinda served as the country’s President for nearly a decade and the younger Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the helm, the family now wields extensive power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled his Sri Lankan counterpart on August 6 and congratulated him on the successful conduct of parliamentary elections. PM Modi commended the government and electoral institutions of Sri Lanka for effectively organising elections despite constraints of the coronavirus pandemic. Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that the Prime Minister appreciated the Sri Lankan people for their enthusiastic participation in the elections, adding that it reflected the strong democratic values shared by both countries.

(Image: AP)