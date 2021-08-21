Former Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe Wants Incumbent Govt To Not Recognise Taliban

Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in a statement asked the Sri Lankan government to refrain from recognising the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan and advocated snapping of ties with Kabul. In a statement, he said one should rethink if the country should be a "party to help terrorism" raise its head.

As per a PTI report, he said the four-time former Prime Minister said in a statement released on Thursday: "Under Taliban administration, everyone fears that Afghanistan would become a hotbed for Islamic terrorist groups. No one could justify their threats to states and people. Their ideology, which is founded on a misunderstanding of the Quran, poses a threat to traditional Islamic governments and other countries."

He further added, "There are no justifiable reasons for us to recognise a Taliban rule. We need an embassy in a Central Asian state, this could be located elsewhere".

Mr Wickremesinghe recommended terminating diplomatic ties with Afghanistan by recalling Sri Lanka's ambassador there. In Afghanistan, earlier, the Taliban destroyed the Bamiyan Buddhist sculpture, he recalled. The Taliban's demolition of the massive monuments in 2001 drew enormous international condemnation, notably from Sri Lanka, where Buddhism is the predominant religion."We should rethink if we are a party to help terrorism raise its head in the region by our action to recognise the Taliban rule," he further added.

The Sri Lankan government has yet to issue a statement on the current situation in Afghanistan. As per local reports, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Afghanistan was working out of a Kabul hotel, with one local staff member.

Current Situation in Afghanistan

As the Taliban gains power, several reports of violence and atrocities against women are coming in, which are in stark contrast to how Talibani leaders are projecting their revamped image in their speeches. Meanwhile, amid talk of a 'peaceful transfer of power in Afghanistan, sources on Friday informed Republic Media Network that no announcement about the formation of the government of the Taliban will be made before August 31. It is the same date the Joe Biden-led United States government is supposed to, finally, formally and completely withdraw its troops from the war-torn country, which was captured by the Taliban after surrounding its capital city- Kabul on August 15, 2021.

Apart from this, The Afghanistan fighters are putting up a great fight against the Taliban. The Pul-e-Hesar, Deh-e-Salah and Banu districts of Afghanistan have been freed from the Taliban. As per local sources, the terrorist group was encircled and up to 60 insurgents have been killed or injured. The Pul-e-Hesar district is situated north of Kabul, close to Panjshir valley, where the anti-Taliban front is being formed.



With PTI Inputs

Image: ANI & PTI