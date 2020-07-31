Former Taiwan Prez Lee Teng-hui Passes Away; 'foundation Of Democracy', Says Tsai Ing-wen

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen paid her respects to former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui who passed away at the age of 97 on Thursday. Fondly remembering the late Taiwanese leader, Tsai Ing-wen called him the 'foundation of democracy' in Taiwan, adding that he overcame 'many historical challenges'. She added that his legacy will continue to inspire generations in Taiwan to continue to brave the challenges that their country faces.

"Former President Lee Teng-hui, who we truly love, has passed away. Former President Lee has overcome many historical challenges with Taiwanese people. He leaves behind democratic freedom in Taiwan that continues to encourage us. We will continue to pursue "happiness born in Taiwan", succeeding the will of President Lee," tweeted Tsai Ing-wen.

According to agency sources, Lee had been in the hospital since February and passed away owing to complications from infections, cardiac problems and organ failure.

Read: Taiwan Readies For Hong Hong Residents' Influx As 'freedom Haven' After China's Crackdown

Read: Taiwan Conducts Live-fire Drills To Beat Hostile Forces Amid Rising Threats From China

私達が心から敬愛する李登輝元総統がご逝去されました。李元総統は台湾の人々とともに歴史的挑戦を幾度も乗り越えてきました。台湾に民主自由を残し、今後も私達を勇気づけてくれることでしょう。李元総統の遺志を継ぎ「台湾に生まれた幸福」を追求し続けます。 — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) July 30, 2020

This is a day of mourning for me & all Taiwanese with the passing of our former President Lee Teng-hui. He laid the foundation for a democracy built on pride & our own identity, & his legacy will guide generations of Taiwanese to face the challenges ahead with courage. — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) July 30, 2020

About Lee Teng-hui

Lee Teng-hui was Taiwan's first democratically elected President who is responsible for bringing direct elections to Taiwan. Born on January 15, 1923, he died at the age of 97, as one of the oldest Taiwanese Presidents. He held office from 1988-2000.

Lee Teng-hui also dubbed as Taiwan's 'father of democracy' strongly advocated for Taiwan's localisation movement and oversaw the end of martial law. He also worked towards putting Taiwan on the map, allying with foreign countries for support. He also spoke fearlessly in support of Taiwan's independence from China. He was the first President to advocate for a separate non-Chinese identity for Taiwan, rejecting the one-nation policy.

Read: Netizens React To Taiwanese Grandparents Who Showed Fashion Is Not Age Bound

Read: Taiwan Forces Repel Simulated Coastal Assault In Five-day Drill Against Chinese Attack