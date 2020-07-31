Last Updated:

Former Taiwan Prez Lee Teng-hui Passes Away; 'foundation Of Democracy', Says Tsai Ing-wen

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen paid her respects to former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui who passed away at the age of 97 on Thursday

Taiwan

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen paid her respects to former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui who passed away at the age of 97 on Thursday. Fondly remembering the late Taiwanese leader, Tsai Ing-wen called him the 'foundation of democracy' in Taiwan, adding that he overcame 'many historical challenges'. She added that his legacy will continue to inspire generations in Taiwan to continue to brave the challenges that their country faces. 

"Former President Lee Teng-hui, who we truly love, has passed away. Former President Lee has overcome many historical challenges with Taiwanese people. He leaves behind democratic freedom in Taiwan that continues to encourage us. We will continue to pursue "happiness born in Taiwan", succeeding the will of President Lee," tweeted Tsai Ing-wen. 

According to agency sources, Lee had been in the hospital since February and passed away owing to complications from infections, cardiac problems and organ failure. 

About Lee Teng-hui

Lee Teng-hui was Taiwan's first democratically elected President who is responsible for bringing direct elections to Taiwan. Born on January 15, 1923, he died at the age of 97, as one of the oldest Taiwanese Presidents. He held office from 1988-2000.

Lee Teng-hui also dubbed as Taiwan's 'father of democracy' strongly advocated for Taiwan's localisation movement and oversaw the end of martial law. He also worked towards putting Taiwan on the map, allying with foreign countries for support. He also spoke fearlessly in support of Taiwan's independence from China. He was the first President to advocate for a separate non-Chinese identity for Taiwan, rejecting the one-nation policy. 

