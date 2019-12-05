Former Yazidi Sex Slave Confronts IS Rapist & Terrorist On Iraqi TV

A former Yazidi prisoner reportedly confronted an Islamic State terrorist during a television interview in Iraq. The Iraqi television network was criticised for the interview since the confrontation ended with the woman, who was allegedly forced into being a sex slave - collapsing in front of the camera. Ashwaq Haji Hamid was abducted at the age of 14, along with thousands of other Yazidi girls, from her home in Mount Sinjar in Iraq.

Fled to Germany

Later, Hamid fled to Germany and sought asylum there after the abducted women successfully escaped by drugging their captors. But she encountered her rapist, Abu Humam, on the streets of Stuttgart and was threatened again by the latter who was given the status of a refugee by Germany. She returned to Iraq due to the threat of Humam and the IS terrorist was handed over to Iraqi security services.

“Abu Humam, look up. Why did you do this to me? Why? Because I’m Yazidi?” Hamid asked Hamam during the confrontation. “I was 14 years old when you raped me. Look up. Do you have feelings? Do you have honour?” she further posed questions. Humam, handcuffed and in yellow prison uniform, stood in front of her with his head bowed.

Hamid, in an emotionally charged confrontation, told the IS terrorist that he destroyed her life and robbed her of all her dreams. “I was once held by IS, by you, but now you will feel the meaning of torment, torture, and loneliness,” said Hamid. “If you have any feelings, you would not have raped me when I was 14, the age of your son, the age of your daughter,” she added.

The interview recorded by the Iraqi National Intelligence Service aired on an Iraqi TV channel where Hamid recounted the incident. While many people on social media praised her for the courage to confront her tormentor, critics said that the television ventured into it more for getting traction than as a healing exercise for the survivor.

