As Cyclone Gabrielle brought massive floods and landslides across New Zealand's north island that have claimed at least four lives, authorities are expecting to make the final rescues on Wednesday. Cyclone Gabrielle struck the country’s north on Monday and has brought more destruction to this nation of 5 million than any weather event in years, reported AP.

A national emergency was declared Tuesday, enabling the government to support affected regions and provide additional resources. It is only the third national emergency ever declared.

Four people, including a young child, have been confirmed dead with authorities fearing for at least several others. New Zealand Police on Wednesday said that 1,442 people had been listed as uncontactable - while they expect this list to drop dramatically, there are fears for some missing people in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, reported New Zealand Herald.

Police said the body of a young individual was located in Eskdale, Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday. The age of the child has not been released. This fourth confirmed death follows the recovery this afternoon (local time) of the body of a volunteer firefighter from a landslide in Muriwai early Wedneday. A fellow firefighter was critically injured by the same landslide.

Two other people have died in Hawke’s Bay - a woman was killed in a landslip on a rural property in Matahorua Road, Putorino on Tuesday and a body was located on the shore in Bay View, Napier on Tuesday night. A weather station in the Hawke’s Bay and Napier region recorded three times more rain over Monday night than usually falls for the entire month of February, authorities said.

At least 10,500 displaced

At least 10,500 people have been displaced from their homes, including 9,000 in Hawke’s Bay with 3,000 sheltering in Civil Defence centres, reported NZ Herald. 1,44,000 properties remain without power. “The vast majority of reports are from Eastern District (Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti) alone, with the remainder from across the North Island,” said NZ police.

“With other storm-affected districts reporting they are able to manage their response within existing resources, Police National Headquarters is now focused on critical support for Eastern District,” said the police statement. “We are redeploying more than 70 staff from Bay of Plenty, Central, Wellington, Tasman, Canterbury and Southern districts, as well as the Royal New Zealand Police College, to Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti over the next 48 hours.”

Police on Tuesday had deployed 12 Search and Rescue specialist staff to assist with recovery efforts in the district. The additional staff would support recovery efforts and provide community reassurance.