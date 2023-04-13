Four Dead And 11 Injured In Car Bomb Blast In Myanmar's Lashio During New Year Festivities

At least 4 people died and 11 were left injured after a bomb exploded in Lashio, a town in Myanmar. According to Eleven Myanmar, the incident took place on Thursday in the Myanmar town located in the northern region of the Shan state. As per the news outlet, the devastating explosion occurred at around 11:30 am.

According to Eleven Myanmar, the security official stated that the four people who died in the incident were trying to detonate the bomb. The massive explosion left several people injured in the area. The incident took place just days after the draconian military junta conducted an airstrike which led to the death of around 100 civilians in a Myanmar village. However, it is still not clear who was responsible for the Thursday explosion. Lashio is the state’s largest town and the incident took place just at the entrance of the town.

No group has claimed responsibility

According to Radio Free Asia (RFA), no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion as of now and the Myanmar Junta has not issued a statement over the issue as well. “The dead bodies of four men have been found initially,” a rescue official told RFA. As per the news outlet, the attack took place on a very pivotal day since Thursday marks the start of the Thingyan, new year’s Eve in Myanmar. It also marks the start of the country’s water festival. In normal circumstances, the water festival is one of the major events in the country that attract a lot of tourism. However, things have changed since the draconian junta took over the country. According to RFA, similar bombings took place in Mandalay City and Mawlamyine City in Mon State last weekend. However, no group has claimed responsibility for those incidents as well. No casualties were reported in those two instances of bombing as well.