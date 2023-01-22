Four Dead And 3 Critically Injured After A Fire Broke Out In An Apartment In Japan

Four people were killed and three others were feared dead after a fire broke out at an apartment in Kobe, Japan on Sunday.

According to the Kyodo News the firefighters received a call at around 1:35 am from about the first that broke out in the western Japanese city. The authorities asserted that they were informed about the situation in the middle of the night by a neighbour of the three-story housing complex located in the Hyogo Ward of the city.

According to Kyodo News, the police confirmed the death of four men at the scene, and other four men were left critically injured. The injured men were taken to the hospital out of them one man in their 40s was revived. The police informed that the other three belonging to the age categories of the 60s and 70s are still unconscious. The police also asserted that all eight individuals were found on the first floor of the apartment.

The apartment was built in 1963

The apartment that houses around 30 residents was built in 1963. Many of the residents in the building are old and live alone with pension receipts. The Japanese authorities reported that of about 300 square meters of the three-story building, a total of 60 square meters of the first and the second floors were burned. The authorities also made it clear that the fire was mostly extinguished in about an hour.

One of the residents a 54-year-old man told Kyodo News that he became aware of the fire and woke up after hearing a woman screamed about it. "My room was completely white with smoke and I ran out," he said. "A room on the first floor was burning bright red. I would have been in danger if I hadn't noticed,” the man exclaimed.

The neighbours raised the alarms after they saw smoke coming out of the building. The Japanese authorities informed the media that the matter is still under investigation.