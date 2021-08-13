Fourth Wave Of COVID-19 Pandemic Now Underway In Canada, Says Dr Theresa Tam

According to Canada's top doctor, a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by the Delta variant, is now beginning. At a press conference, Dr Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, told reporters that the estimates she made a few weeks ago have already come true.

She said that the most recent national surveillance statistics indicate that a fourth wave has begun in Canada and that cases are mapping along a strong rebound trajectory. Canada now has 13,000 active cases, up from 6,000 two weeks ago. She claimed that on average, more than 1,500 new instances are recorded every day, with the bulk of them occurring in the 20-to-39-year-old age bracket. On a daily basis, 511 persons with COVID-19 are treated in hospitals, up 12% from last week. According to Tam, there are currently 206 people in ICUs across Canada, a number that has stabilised.

Dr Tam urged Canadians to get vaccinated

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 is still modest, with roughly seven deaths per day on average across the country. Tam also said that the complete two-dose series of a COVID-19 vaccination still gives good protection, further adding that those who are not completely vaccinated account for the vast majority of illnesses and hospitalizations. Nearly 82 per cent of eligible Canadians have received partial vaccinations, while 71 per cent have received full vaccinations. Tam urged Canadians to be vaccinated if they haven't already.

COVID-19 instances are increasing worldwide because of the Delta variant, which, according to a new CDC research and study, is as contagious as chickenpox and has produced a spate of outbreaks, even among those who have been vaccinated. Dr Gerald Evans, chair of Queen's University's division of infectious diseases, recently told Global News that Canada's fourth wave will be very different from its prior ones due to its vaccination rate. Despite the increase in infections in Canada, Evans predicted that they would mostly affect unvaccinated groups.

Canada will contribute 10 million doses of vaccine

Tam told reporters last week that Canada needs more data on boosters before making a decision, but that if and when the time comes for Canada to administer the third shot, the country could still share dosages with the rest of the world. She stated that It will be extremely difficult for people to escape the pandemic if the rest of the globe is not vaccinated. Canada said it will contribute 10 million more doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to low- and middle-income nations through the global COVAX sharing programme as part of Thursday's announcement.

