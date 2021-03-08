France Aims To Join US In South China Sea Amid Tensions With Beijing: Report

France has ramped up its military presence in the Indo-Pacific over the last few weeks and it will reportedly also take part in the large-scale joint naval exercises with India, Australia, Japan and the United States as a part of its annual Jeanne d'Arc mission. Collin Koh, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, told the Daily Telegraph that French President Emmanuel Macron was trying to position the European country as an alternative power to both Beijing and Washington.

In February this year, the French navy has ordered its nuclear attack submarine, reportedly named Émeraude to the Indo-Pacific region. Recently, it has also deployed more vessels including the amphibious assault ship, called the Tonnerre, and the frigate Surcouf will sail through waters that are claimed by China in the coming days. On the heightened military presence by France, Koh told the media outlet that “it’s clear France wants to posit itself as an alternative country” to go apart from China and the United States.

He suggested that France is touting its own narrative when it comes to Sino-US rivalry. Koh argued that France is proposing ‘if you are sick and tired of all the Sino-US rivalry and who to choose between China and the US, there is France’. Koh’s remarks came after Macron had previously spoken about developing a “Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis”. However, the researcher at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies thinks that Japan is in s better position to offer itself as a regional alternative to the US and China.

UK and Germany to deploy their naives

As per Express.co.uk report, France’s advancements in the South China Sea came as both the United Kingdom and Germany are readying their naives to deploy to the Indo-Pacific in late 2021. Due to unprecedented tensions budding from the region, there have previously been discussions about a large-scale conflict. Earlier, on February 18, Japan’s foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi in a statement reiterated the importance of promoting the vision of a “Free & Open Indo-Pacific” together with more countries for the realization of the vision of Quad foreign ministers meeting.

