France Backs India's Bid For Permanent Membership As It Is Set To Assume UNSC Chair

As France is set to assume the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) chair, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna in a major statement on Wednesday announced that the country will continue to mobilise itself so that India can get permanent membership. Her statement came at a crucial time as France is set to assume the UNSC chair. Notably, the country has time and again reiterated its commitment to support India's bid for permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council.

"France would be taking over the chairmanship of the UN Security Council and I'd like to remind you that France has mobilised itself and will continue to mobilise itself so that India can get a permanent membership of the UN Security Council," the French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Tuesday arrived for the first time in India on her three-day visit to review the bilateral relationship between the two countries and focus on ways to enhance cooperation in key areas such as trade, defence and climate action.

France backed India's bid for permanent membership at UNSC

With India being at the forefront to push for urgent long-pending reform of the UN Security Council, emphasising that it rightly deserves a place at the UN high table as a permanent member, France stood in India's support. France has always reiterated its commitment to support India's bid for permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council. Notably, it also supports New Delhi's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers' Group as well.

Earlier this month, Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain welcomed an Indian delegation for the UN consultations that took place in Paris. Hailing the ties between India and France, the french envoy in Paris as well lifted up India's bid of becoming permanent at the UN.

Taking to Twitter, French envoy Emmanuel Lenain said, "The Fr MFA yesterday welcomed an Indian delegation for United Nations consultations, right before France assumes the UNSC chair. Together, our two countries are capable of upholding & reforming multilateralism. That's also why supports a permanent seat for India at UNSC."

Russia, US pushes for India's membership

Apart from France, Russia and the United States have also backed India in its bid to acquire permanent membership at the UN. Pertaining to the fact that India has been elected eight times and has been seeking a permanent seat on the UNSC, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested that the UN Security Council needed an expansion.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden had also endorsed India's candidature for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) during his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year.