France, China Hold Talks Over Ratifying EU's Blocked Investment Agreement With Beijing

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a phone discussion on Wednesday where they talked about European Union's blocked investment agreement with China. As per the reports of Sputnik, Macron stated expressed his optimism that the EU's blocked investment agreement with China will be ratified along with additional commitments to extend their cooperation in economic and other areas.

Macron stated that the current geopolitical scenario makes a stronger comprehensive strategic collaboration with China more attractive and that he was pleased with the two countries' successes in technological, agricultural and engineering domains, including nuclear energy cooperation.

He also voiced his expectation for progress in the ratification and execution of the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) with China, which was halted last year, according to Sputnik. The agreement aims to place EU companies on an equal footing with their Chinese counterparts while also reaffirming China's standing as a trading partner for the EU.

A major signal of high-level consensus

Founder and president of Beijing's Center for China and Globalization Wang Huiyao stated that he believes it will be a major signal of high-level consensus for both China and the EU to further promote the entrance into force of the China-EU bilateral investment agreement.

Chinese President Xi stated that since France became the rotating chair of the European Union, it has worked to build European Union cohesion and strategic autonomy, according to Sputnik. He went on to say that Beijing is willing to work with France to make the upcoming China-EU summit a success and to enhance their cooperation on a variety of fronts.

In May 2021, the European Parliament halted ratification of the CAI after Beijing sanctioned ten EU parliamentarians, as well as think tanks and diplomatic bodies, in reaction to US, EU, UK, and Canadian sanctions against China over alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang. EU legislators suggest that China must eliminate sanctions if the CAI is to be ratified.

Several attempts to restart the ratification process

In the last nine months, there have been several attempts to restart the ratification process, including the chief diplomats of four European nations flying to Beijing to meet with Wang, and China has repeatedly pleaded with Paris and Berlin, which are perceived to be more favourable to the CAI, to do so.

Image: AP