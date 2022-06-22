A day after French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance lost its majority despite getting the most seats in the parliamentary election, he has now refused to accept his prime minister’s resignation. According to media reports, the 44-year-old leader also refused to meet with opposition leaders-- a move that resembles Macron could endeavour to get some backing from the Opposition bench. This came after Macron lost his trust among people who have been facing the brunt of inflation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Though he had promised several lucrative offers like increasing the retirement age from 62 to 65 years, it could not convince the voters.

According to the projection, his party would get seats between 200 and 250-- nearly 40 less than to claim his majority at the National Assembly. Polling was held nationwide to select the 577 members of the National Assembly. According to the poll officials, over half of the electorate did not reach polling stations and chose to stay at home. This means Macron needs to vow to opposition leaders to prove his majority. On the other hand, the Opposition leaders, who are now confident of Macron losing the trust, said the "outgoing" president should understand the power of the people, the power of ignoring ideas, and voices. They said if Macron would have listened to the voices of the people, he would have remained in the power.

Opposition confident of securing majority against Macron

Reacting to Sunday's poll speculation, the leader of the conservative Les Republicains, Christian Jacob, termed his the most "arrogant leader" and added he would have to leave his chair. While speaking to reporters on Monday, he said, "We are not going to backstab those who demonstrated confidence in us. Those who voted for us did not do so so that we enter with little thought into any old coalition," said Jacob. Meanwhile, the National Rally’s leader, Marine Le Pen, who lost to Macron in the presidential election in May, was reelected in her stronghold of Henin-Beaumont. While addressing a press conference following the projections, he said, "The Macron adventure has reached its end. The group of National Rally lawmakers will be by far the biggest in the history of our political family."

Image: AP