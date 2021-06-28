France Elections: President Macron, Le Pen Suffer 'humiliating Defeat' In Regional Polls

France's far-right parties on Sunday endured another setback as they clutched a humiliating defeat in the second rounds of the regional polls marked by record voter abstention. Macron’s centrist ruling Republique en Marche party (LREM) and Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN) failed to secure a single region, including the key southern battleground of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA).

In the last of the regional polls ahead of the French presidential in 2022, the results turned out to be poor for French President Emmanuel Macron as his party suffered poll drubbing with hardly the double figures nationwide, meanwhile, the majority votes were won by candidates of the center-left and center-right parties amid the woeful 66.72 percent of voter absenteeism, as per the figures estimated by the French broadcasters airing the exit polls.

France’s polling agency Institut français d'opinion publique (IFOP) had predicted LREM securing just 7% of the total votes nationwide. During the first round of the regional polls, Candidate Thierry Mariani of the French far-right party of Marine Le Pen (RN) could garner only 36.38% votes compared to 31.91% secured by Renaud Muselier (Union of the right). But in the second round, Mariani, who led the RN list in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, managed 42.7% of the total votes but was defeated by his outgoing rival LR president Muselier.

“The coalition system won at the end of a campaign which does not honour our adversaries,” RN’s Mariani said in a statement aired on Radio France, adding that the PACA list was beaten by a whole coalition system. He further slammed Muselier saying that the system was gamed by a candidate who has seen the last three Presidents of the Republic come to his aid. Mariani called LR’s win “a defeat for democracy and the expression of the popular will” as he denounced the “unfair alliances.”

“[…] We are living in a deep crisis of local democracy which requires collective work of reflection, methods of mobilization, representativeness, proportional voter information, citizens’ initiative referendum,” Thierry Mariani of Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN) told local French reporters.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex had warned earlier last week that Mariani’s victory would be “very serious” and detrimental for France as he is a staunch admirer of the authoritarian regime such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.

LREM’s chief calls poll results 'disappointment'

In Alpes-Maritimes meanwhile, The Republicans (LR) outgoing president Charles Ange Ginesy secured 76% votes winning 26 out of a total 27 cantons of Vence. “Tonight the departmental majority of the Alpes-Maritimes wins 26 cantons out of 27” wrote Eric Ciotti, member of the National Assembly for Alpes-Maritimes on his Twitter account.” A historic success!” he added. Ciotti was reelected in the French canton of Tourrette-Levens in the first round of the regional elections.

Right-wing heavyweight Xavier Bertrand held onto the northeastern Hauts-de-France raising his prospects for the 2022 presidential challenger from the far right. LREM’s chief Stanislas Guerini called the elections a "disappointment for the presidential majority" as Macron's LREM was defeated despite holding the lower house majority and France's Presidency.