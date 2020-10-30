France engaged in 'war against Islamist ideology', more attacks possible: Minister

More attacks on French soil are likely as France is engaged in a “war against Islamist ideology”, country’s interior minister said on October 30. His remarks came just a day after a Tunisian man killed three and injured several others in a stabbing episode in Nice. Christian Estrosi, the mayor of the French city, said that the attacker, who was later arrested, shouted “Allahu Akbar” while he was being restrained by police.

Meanwhile, Gerald Darmanin, speaking to German radio station RTL said that France was in a war against “an enemy” that was both inside and outside. Warning French residents against future attack, the lawmakers said that French have to “understand” that “there have been and there will be other events such as these terrible attacks.”

Read: Shah Faesal Breaks Silence After Months To Condemn France Church Attack; Nothing On Kulgam

Read: French Consulate Guard Attacked With 'sharp Object' By Man In Saudi Arabia

Rising tension between France and Islamic countries

The attack occurred amid rising tension between France and Islamic countries over the recent beheading of a French teacher who showed cartoons of Prophet Muhammad in class. Macron said that the teacher, Samuel Paty, "was killed because Islamists want our future" but France would "not give up our cartoons", triggering anger in the Muslim world.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had earlier alleged that Macron "needed treatment" for his mental condition over his crackdown on terrorism, which he said was a crackdown on Islam and Muslims. Meanwhile, former Malaysian PM Mahathir Bin Mohamad criticised Emmanuel Macron and said that France has killed millions of people in the course of its history, many of whom were Muslims. The former PM had lashed out at Macron for being "very primitive" in blaming Islam and Muslims for the killing of the "insulting school teacher" and sought to pre-justify the killing of People in France in a tweet that has now been deleted.

Read: France Asks Twitter To Suspend Ex-Malaysian PM's Account For Glorifying Violence

Read: French Consulate Guard Attacked With 'sharp Object' By Man In Saudi Arabia