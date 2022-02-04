France, Germany & Turkey Reaching Out To Russian Leaders To Mediate Tension With Ukraine

Amid soaring tension at the Russian and Ukrainian borders, several countries including, France, Germany and Turkey are reaching out to Moscow's top leaders in order to stabilise the situation. According to a report by The Guardian, Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had recently visited Russia and held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, had reportedly offered mediation.

However, the media reports said that Erdogan's efforts to become the lead mediator are likely to be rejected by Moscow. Apart from Turkey, French President Emmanuel Macron would make a telephonic conversation with Putin this week and might also go to Russia and Ukraine next week. If the dialogue between Putin and Macron is held, it will be the fourth call within a week.

Moreover, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has neither supported nor rejected sending troops against Moscow, has recently confirmed that he's planning to visit Russia. Though Macron did not proclaim his plan to Russia, an official told The Guardian that Macron and Scholz would travel to Moscow together as a symbol of European unity.

It is worth mentioning that the frenetic diplomatic activity came amid the looming threat of Russia's intention to invade Ukraine. According to a report released by the US intelligence, over one lakh Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". However, Putin refuted the intelligence reports and called the allegations "baseless".

'Won't let interests be trampled on,' says Russia's Foreign Minister

Earlier last month, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) informed that it's putting extra forces on standby and deploying more ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe.

Subsequently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Friday, asserted that "Moscow does not want war but added it won’t allow its security interests to be overlooked."

"There won't be a war as far as it depends on the Russian Federation, we don’t want a war. But we won’t let our interests be rudely trampled on and ignored," Lavrov said during the interview.

Further, he said that the talks between the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, also called the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) have not concluded.

Image: AP