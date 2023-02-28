France Holds Massive Military Drills To Train Soldiers For High-intensity Warfare

In what may appear to be France's biggest military exercise held in decades, the French military has hosted a massive drill dubbed "Orion 23", which is scheduled to be wrapped up in May and include soldiers from the US, UK and Spain.

According to Sputnik, the drill will include parachute operations and amphibious landings along the Mediterranean coast. Currently, operations that are in full swing across the Occitanie region in France will then move to the Atlantic coast regions of Nouvelle Aquitaine and Brittany. Notably, the military exercise includes four stages. The most important part of Phase 4 is expected to be a major air-land "confrontation" between France and a simulated enemy.

Orion 23: All you need to know about France's military drill

According to a French newspaper, the country’s army has mobilised the Charles-de-Gaulle aircraft carrier and more than a thousand land and sea vehicles for the "unprecedented large-scale military simulation." Notably, the ongoing Orion 23 mission is to "show France's ability to be the first to enter a theatre of operations, but also to lead an international coalition," according to another French newspaper. Exercise commander Nicolas Le Nen described the drills as "the return of big operations on French soil."

Notably, this development has come at a time when the French government is deciding to increase efforts to boost its military power and its demonstration of military might against Russia, which is continuing the Ukraine war. Earlier this year, the French president announced plans for a major boost to the country's armed forces, which he said is needed to meet modern threats. Macron had announced that France's next seven-year budget would increase to EUR413 billion, up from EUR295 billion. Macron at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base had also instructed soldiers to repair and restock its ammunition and then transform it.

Meanwhile, the French president has also pledged to reduce its military presence in Africa and change its base into partnerships with African soldiers. The remarks come as anti-French sentiment gains momentum in several former colonies in the Sahel, and France seeks this opportunity to stop growing the influence of Russia and China on the continent. Macron said, the "reorganisation of the French Army does not intend to be a withdrawal", he said, adding: "We will remain, but with a reduced footprint."