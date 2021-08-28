France In Talks With Taliban On Humanitarian Operations In Afghan, Says President Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said that the country was holding preliminary discussions with the Taliban about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, as per reports. The French President also said that the country will discuss the possible evacuation of more people from the war-torn Nation.

French President: 'France was holding discussions with the Taliban'

Emmanuel Macron, who spoke in Baghdad while he was attending a summit with several Middle Eastern leaders, said France was also discussing with Qatar on how it might re-establish a pathway for Afghan evacuations, though nothing was yet certain.

"We have begun having discussions, which are very fragile and preliminary, with the Taliban on the issue of humanitarian operations and the ability to protect and repatriate Afghans who are at risk," Macron told a news conference.

Earlier on Friday, the French government had finished its evacuation operation from Kabul in line with that timetable. However, it had also said that it would continue to help those, who needed protection to leave Afghanistan. Macron had also said France would keep troops in Iraq as part of anti-terrorism operations for as long as the Iraqi government needed them to stay, regardless of whether or not the United States decides to withdraw.

"Whatever the Americans decide, we will maintain our presence to fight against terrorism in Iraq," he said. U.S. military forces, which have guarded the airport in Kabul, are due to withdraw by a Tuesday deadline set by President Joe Biden.

Bombings kill at least 95 Afghans, 13 US troops

Thursday’s bombings near the international airport in Kabul reportedly killed at least 95 Afghans along with 13 US troops, as stated by American and Afghan officials. August 26 also marked the deadliest day for the United States soldiers since August 2011. Officials have also noted on Friday that the actual toll of the incidents could be much higher.

In an emotionally overwhelming speech, Joe Biden blamed the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, which is considered prominently more radical than the Taliban terrorists. He pledged to ensure the safety of Afghans even as the pressure to extend the Tuesday deadline continues to intensify. The US President also cited the threat of terrorist attacks as one of the reasons for him to stick to the plan of completing evacuation by August 31.

