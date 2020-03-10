France 'just At The Beginning' Of Coronavirus Epidemic, Warns Macron

President of France, Emmanuel Macron on March 10 warned that France is 'just at the beginning' of the coronavirus outbreak, although, it has already taken 30 lives in the country and has infected more than 1,400 people. Macron's statement came after his visit to the ambulance service in Paris. He also urged the French people to not to panic and said that the authorities were 'organised' in the face of the crisis.

According to international media reports, France on Sunday also announced that it is banning events of more than 1,000 people in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus. French Health Minister Olivier Veran reportedly said that recently retired medics and medical students will be recruited to help deal with growing numbers of infections. Veran further also said that the coming weeks will be a 'difficult time'.

Earlier this month, France education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer also said that the authorities have shut almost 120 schools in the areas that have reported the largest numbers of coronavirus infections. According to international media reports, both primary and secondary schools have been shut in the Oise department north of Paris as the main cluster of French cases had emerged in the area. As per a French local media outlet, the Oise closures affects approximately 35,000 people. Additional 9,000 people have also been told to stay in the Morbihan department of Brittany on the Atlantic coast.

'Game-changer'

The French finance minister also said that the new coronavirus is a 'game-changer' that will require a rethink of global supply networks, especially in the health, medicine and auto industries. He further also said that the outbreak has further highlighted an 'irresponsible and unreasonable' reliance on China. Furthermore, the minister added that the virus would also affect global and European growth and have an impact on travel.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 80 countries since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,761 and more than 110,000 worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,000 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 26 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 4,089.

