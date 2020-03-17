The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

International Students In France Reluctant To Go Back Fearing Risk To Families

Rest of the World News

Joining other nations battling coronavirus, France last week announced that all schools, colleges, and non-essential places would be shut down.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
France lockdown: International students concerned for families amid coronavirus

Joining other nations in battling coronavirus, France last week announced that all schools, colleges, and non-essential places would be shut down. French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly announced stringent measures which included the closure of schools, entertainment facilities and shopping malls. However, the shutdown raised concerns for the international students studying in the nation who are not only concerned about risking the lives of their families but also the effect of the virus on education.  

Annual courses and student exchange 

According to international media reports, French Capital Paris was among many other cities that received hundreds of students for internships, exchange programs, and annual courses. Universities like Science Po reportedly claimed that its student intake was from 150 nations making up 49 percent of total students.  KC Sachin who is a science student at the university talking about the COVID-19 outbreak told international media that he would choose not to return home with the virus or risk jeopardizing the health of his family. 

Read: Donald Trump Says Coronavirus Outbreak Could End By July In US

Read: Singer Anup Jalota In Isolation Amid Coronavirus Scare; Shares Picture

On the other hand, Lucas Nikolas, a student of Sorbonne University said that he preferred living with his parents in Monaco than staying alone before saying that he believes that the French nationals took the outbreak lightly. Talking about the effects of shutdowns on education, Yara Youssef, an economic student reportedly said that in 2019, that previous year she had to take a month off as there were protests across Paris and this year it was due to the coronavirus pandemic. This comes as a multitude of international flights have been canceled and the movement of citizens has been frozen with only medical stores and supermarkets left operational. The French mainland has reported 6,633 cases of infection and 148 deaths till now.

Read: Platform Ticket Price For Over 250 Railway Stations Hiked To Rs 50 As Coronavirus Measure

Read: COVID-19: France Refuses To Go Under Full Isolation As Lovers Walk Around 'hand In Hand'

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Total Positive Cases In Italy Reach 27,980, Death Toll At 2,158Coronavirus

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Yes Bank
YES BANK: MORE INFLOW THAN WITHDRAW
Euro 2020
EURO 2020 POSTPONED TO 2021
BJP
BJP NETAS REACT TO JNU CONTROVERSY
kangana ranaut
KANGANA RANAUT'S FANS GET WORRIED
Madhya Pradesh
MP CLP MOVES SC AGAINST BJP
Hima Das
HIMA ISSUES 'SAFE HANDS CHALLENGE