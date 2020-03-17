International Students In France Reluctant To Go Back Fearing Risk To Families

Joining other nations in battling coronavirus, France last week announced that all schools, colleges, and non-essential places would be shut down. French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly announced stringent measures which included the closure of schools, entertainment facilities and shopping malls. However, the shutdown raised concerns for the international students studying in the nation who are not only concerned about risking the lives of their families but also the effect of the virus on education.

Annual courses and student exchange

According to international media reports, French Capital Paris was among many other cities that received hundreds of students for internships, exchange programs, and annual courses. Universities like Science Po reportedly claimed that its student intake was from 150 nations making up 49 percent of total students. KC Sachin who is a science student at the university talking about the COVID-19 outbreak told international media that he would choose not to return home with the virus or risk jeopardizing the health of his family.

On the other hand, Lucas Nikolas, a student of Sorbonne University said that he preferred living with his parents in Monaco than staying alone before saying that he believes that the French nationals took the outbreak lightly. Talking about the effects of shutdowns on education, Yara Youssef, an economic student reportedly said that in 2019, that previous year she had to take a month off as there were protests across Paris and this year it was due to the coronavirus pandemic. This comes as a multitude of international flights have been canceled and the movement of citizens has been frozen with only medical stores and supermarkets left operational. The French mainland has reported 6,633 cases of infection and 148 deaths till now.

