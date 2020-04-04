The Debate
France: Man Arrested After Killing Two, Stabbing Seven With A Knife

Rest of the World News

A man in south-east France, on April 4, was arrested after attacking several people with a knife, according to an international media report.

France

A man in the French city of Lyon, on April 4, was reportedly arrested after attacking several people with a knife. According to an international media outlet, the man killed two and wounded seven out of which three people are currently in critical condition in hospital. The prosecutors did not identify him as he had no documents, however, said that he claimed to be Sudanese and to have been born in 1987.

The attack reportedly took place at a shopping centre and on a road in Romans-Sur-Isere before police arrested him around 11:00am local time. as per reports, the had shouted “Allahu akbar” (God is great) as he carried out the attack. An investigation is still underway as authorities said they are evaluating whether the attack was motivated by terrorism. Meanwhile, France is under lockdown in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

An international media reported that victims were carrying out their weekend food shopping on the street that has bakeries and grocers. the man reportedly first attacked a Romanian resident who had just left his home for his daily walk, slitting his throat in front of his girlfriend and son. Furthermore, he then entered a tobacco shop, stabbed the tobacconist and two customers. He then went into the local butcher’s shop, grabbed another knife and attacked a client with the blunt end before entering a supermarket. Meanwhile, several shoppers took refuge in a nearby bakery.

(With inputs from AP) (Image source: Representative/Pixabay) 

First Published:
