France Objects To NATO's Bid To Open Japan Office To Prevent Tensions With China: Report

As NATO pushed to bolster its presence in the Indo-Pacific region, reports are emerging that French President Emmanuel Macron has objected to the Western alliance’s proposal to open an office in Japan. As per the report by the Financial Times, France is reluctant to approve the plan since it believes that the transatlantic security alliance should remain in the North Atlantic region only. Macron is also reportedly against the plan since it has the potential to worsen the alliance’s brewing tensions with China. The resistance came after NATO announced that it is planning to open a liaison office in Tokyo, Japan.

The office will be the alliance’s first outpost in the Indo-Pacific region making things complicated in an already contentious region. Amid the brewing tensions, a French official revealed that Paris believed NATO’s charter requires the alliance to limit its geographical reach to the “North Atlantic”, Financial Times reported. The insider also stated that Macron is leery that the move can “contribute to NATO-China tensions”. Paris believes that if the Western alliance starts expanding in the region, it will undermine European credibility with China. Since the European allies have urged China not to arm Russia amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war.

In the past, China has also warned NATO against expanding its reach in the Indo-Pacific region. “We have responded to this question before. NATO claims to be a regional organisation and should not extend its geopolitical reach. The Asia-Pacific does not welcome bloc confrontation or military blocs,” Ning asserted during the press conference, last month. “Given Japan’s history of aggression, it needs to be prudent on military and security issues and make sure its actions are conducive to regional peace and stability,” she further added.

Japan’s growing ties with NATO

After it was announced that Japan would be home to the alliance's Indo-Pacific office, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg asserted that “No other NATO partner is closer or more capable than Japan”. In the midst of the growing ties between the two parties, reports are emerging that Kishida is making arrangements to attend the July Summit of NATO which is scheduled to take place in Lithuania, Kyodo News reported. A government source also told the Japanese news outlet that Kishida is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the Summit. During the meeting, the two leaders are expected to map out a new Japan-NATO security cooperation document which is also known as the “Individually Tailored Partnership Program”. Back in 2022, Kishida was the country’s first Prime Minister to attend a NATO summit. However, despite the closeness the Japanese PM made it clear in the past that the country would not join NATO.

France’s plea to Europe to maintain distance from China

This is not the first time the French President has asked Europe to not intervene in the region, Macron’s resistance came two days after he angered the US and other Western allies after he stated that Europe should distance itself from US-China tensions over Taiwan. The assertion from the French president came immediately after his trip to China where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping. “The question Europeans need to answer … is it in our interest to accelerate [a crisis] on Taiwan? No. The worse thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the U.S. agenda and a Chinese overreaction,” he said. “Europeans cannot resolve the crisis in Ukraine; how can we credibly say on Taiwan, ‘watch out, if you do something wrong we will be there’? If you really want to increase tensions that’s the way to do it,” he added.

Macron’s controversial interview attracted American attention and criticism as well. In a social media post linking the article, US Republican Senator Marco Rubio called out Macron’s stance on the issue. In a tweet, Rubio said that if Macron spoke for all of Europe, then the United States should leave Europe to handle the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and just focus on containing the Chinese aggression. According to The Guardian, a Member of the European Parliament made it clear that the French President is not speaking on behalf of the whole continent. “Macron says, ‘Europe should’ and ‘we Europeans’, but he speaks for France, he can’t really speak for Europe,” the MEP asserted. “It’s perhaps a bit surprising to stress strategic autonomy now in April 2023, because the world has changed in the last 14 months,” the European diplomat who chose to remain anonymous further added. It is important to note that NATO has more than a dozen of liaison offices or delegations around the world. The offices of the western alliance are also located in the nations like Ukraine and Moldova.