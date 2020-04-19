France Reports 642 More COVID-19 Deaths Within 24 Hours, Nationwide Toll Crosses 19k

France, on April 19 reported 642 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours. However, the total number of patients admitted in the Intensive Care Units and Hospitals showed a decline in one of the worst-affected nations. As of now, the French nation has reported over 19,323 fatalities including 364 in hospitals and 278 in nursing homes, the country's health ministry reported.

The Emmanuel Macron-led nation has till now reported over 1,51,793 COVID-19 positive cases since the first case was reported back in January. A total of 35,983 people have recovered while 5,833 people were still in serious condition. Meanwhile, the deadly pandemic has reportedly infected 10,70,437 and killed 1,00,019 across Europe.

In another news, French President Emmanuel Macron endorsed global peace and said that he hopes that “in the coming days” the five permanent members of the UN Security Council can discuss and endorse UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for a cease-fire to all conflicts in the world in order to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Spain extends lockdown

This comes as France's neighbouring nation, Spain which is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, has announced that it will extend its nationwide lockdown until May 9. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on April 18 that restrictions on movements would be loosened slightly, however, to allow children time outside, from April 27. Spain, which has been under lockdown since March 14, has recorded 20,453 deaths and 195,944 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus, according to the latest official figures released.

COVID-19 spreading slowers in India

Meanwhile, experts have suggested that the rate at which COVID-19 cases are doubling in India is much slower as compared to several other countries such as the USA, Italy and Spain. Similarly, the total number of cases and deaths per million is lower in India than these countries which have been hit hard by the pandemic.

