France Reports 833 More Coronavirus Deaths, Highest Single-day Toll

With the increasing turmoil due to the coronavirus infection, France has registered the highest number of single-day casualties toll since the deadly outbreak started in the country, the Health Minister Olivier Veran reportedly said. According to the reports, with 833 cases of fatalities reported on April 6 including those from hospitals and care homes, the death toll of the country has reached 8,911, making it the fourth-highest in the world after Italy, Spain and the US.

Total tally at 98,010

As per reports, Veran told in a press conference that the stats are not just the end of the story. The war of each citizen with the pandemic is still not over and there is still a long path that needs to tread. France has registered a total of 98,010 positive coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, the US has the largest number of confirmed infections at 368,241. Veran reportedly praised the sincere efforts of the country's health workers, whom he described as the heroes of this struggling fight.

Read: Maha: Doctor Cheated Of Rs 3.75 Lakh In Online Fraud

Read: Frank Lampard Scores Brace Against Bayern Munich In 2005 UCL Quarter-final; Watch Video

While Veran indicated the increasing number of cases and the challenges posed by the situation, he reportedly said that the overall rate of new infections is increasing a great pressure on the hospitals. He also repeatedly expressed that they need to find new places in hospitals is rising slowly as compared to previous times.

To curtail the spread of the dangerous virus, France imposed severe restrictions on March 17, which is expected to extend, as per reports, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said last week. Veran also reportedly insisted that the lockdown needs to remain in place for the time being after seeing the current situation of the pandemic.

According to reports, the Health Minister also said that a far-reaching COVID-19 testing campaign would be started to target the country's most vulnerable people, by prioritizing the elderly and those with disabilities who are more susceptible to fall prey to the disease.

Paris bans outdoor exercise

Paris has decided to introduce even stricter measures in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. According to reports, April 8 onwards people will not be allowed to leave their homes, even for the purpose of physical exercise between 10am and 7pm. As per reports, the announcement was made in a joint press report, which was released on April 7. According to the press statement, anyone wanting to go out for individual exercise would have to go before 10 am or after 7 pm. P

Read: COVID-19: Man Rescued After Trying To Walk From France To Spain To Buy Cheap Cigarettes

Read: France's 110m Hurdles Star Martinot-Lagarde Happy Athletes Will Start Equal In Tokyo 2021

(Image credit: AP)