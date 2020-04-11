France: Fifty Crew Members On Board Aircraft Carrier Test Positive For COVID-19

The coronavirus infection expanded its horizon and infected 50 crew members aboard on France's sole aircraft carrier named Charles De Gaullena and left the ship into a situation of complete lockdown. According to reports, the ministry issued a statement and said that three sailors have been evacuated by air and have been taken to a military hospital in Toulon, southern France.

As per reports, as soon as the news of 40 crew members been seen with the symptoms of COVID-19 was reported by the armed force ministry, an equipped team to carry out tests for coronavirus infection, boarded the vessel on April 8. The ministry reportedly said on April 9 that the results of 66 coronavirus tests showed 50 positive patients aboard the Charles de Gaulle. There is no decrease in the number of sailors' medical condition at this stage who were evacuated on April 9. The carrier, which is already equipped with its own intensive care facilities, has 1,760 personnel on board. The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, which recently took part in exercises with northern European navies in the Baltic Sea, is due to dock in Toulon in the coming up days.

Coronavirus tally in France

The coronavirus infection which is increasing at a rapid pace each day, took away lives of 987 more people in France on April 10 in registered hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours. As per reports, the number of patients in intensive care witnessed a fall for the second day consecutively. As per reports, health official Jerome Salomon reportedly said that out of the 987 new COVID-19 cases of casualties, 554 are from hospitals and 433 from nursing homes which brought the total number in France to 13,197 since the pandemic first broke out.

Apart from this Salomon reportedly informed about the death of a child aged under 10 who was contaminated by the coronavirus infection and could not sustain the disease and breathed his last. Salomon also said that there were multiple reasons behind the death of the little one. Salomon added that the scenario inside the intensive care has change withing few days as currently there are 7,004 people in ICU, which is a fall of 62 people, since the trend which was first it was first seen on April 9.

Increase in positive cases

Salomon reportedly said that the country with the growing number of cases seems to be reaching a plateau, albeit a high level. According to reports, a health official said on April 10 that a Paris nursing home where more than 20 people have lost their lives had not yet confirmed any reports of the death toll to the government.

Apart from this, the number of positive coronavirus infections are also increasing. Unlike other majorly affected countries like Italy, Spain and the United States, which just report one single tally for the number of coronavirus cases, France reports two separate tallies: one for hospitals and the other for nursing homes.

(Image credit: Pixabay)