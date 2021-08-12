France 'strongly Denounces' 11-year Imprisonment Of Canadian Businessman Spavor In China

After Canada, France has also expressed disappointment over China’s decision to sentence Canadian businessman Michael Spavor for 11 years in prison. On Wednesday, the French Foreign Ministry stated its discontent over China's verdict and said, “France was dismayed to learn of Chinese court decisions upholding Robert Schellenberg’s death sentence and sentencing Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison.” France’s condemnation of the sentencing came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also denounced Spavor’s imprisonment as “unacceptable and unjust.”

French Foreign Ministry said in a statement, “France strongly denounces the arbitrary nature of these verdicts. It reaffirms its wish for the rights of the defense to be rigorously respected and calls for compliance with obligations relating to consular access under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. France reiterates its unwavering opposition to the death penalty everywhere and in all circumstances.”

“We reiterate our total solidarity with the Canadian authorities on the situation of these two Canadian citizens, and that of Michael Kovrig. We will continue to monitor these cases with the utmost attention,” it added.

Spavor, Kovrig detained in China in 2018

Canadian national Spavor was detained in China in 2018 and compatriot Michael Kovrig on what the Justin Trudeau-led government called trumped-up charges after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada on a US extradition warrant. As per reports, Dandong city’s Intermediate People’s Court said in a statement that Spavor 'was convicted of espionage and illegally providing state secrets.' The Canadian ambassador to China Dominic Barton has also criticised the court ruling against the Canadian businessman.

Barton said, “I don't take it as a coincidence that we have heard the verdicts of these two cases while that trial is going on...I don't want to talk in detail on that.” As per the RTE report, in a message relayed in a consular visit after the sentencing, Spavor said, “Thank you for all your support. I am in good spirits. I want to get home." Spavor is still allowed to appeal the sentence handed down after prosecutors reportedly unveiled photos 'from airports where one should not take photos and some photos from some military bases' in the court.

(Image Credit: AP)