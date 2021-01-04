France Teenager's Death Occurred Due To ‘misadventure’, Rules Malaysian Coroner

The death of a French-Irish teenager whose body was found near a Malaysian jungle had occurred due to ‘misadventure’, a Malaysian coroner ruled on January 4. The 15-year-old woman named Nora Anne Quoirin had disappeared during a vacation after she vanished from her stay at the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan. On August 13, the foreigner’s dead body was recovered 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles) from her family cottage in a palm oil estate post a massive search operation launched by the police and local authorities.

The woman’s body was found naked, which had raised suspicion of a possible homicide, rape, or suicide. However, Coroner Maimoonah Aid ruled out death via infliction of harm, and stated that there was nobody else involved, Associated Press cited the verdict. However, in an official statement to the press, the victim’s family said that they were “extremely disappointed" with the court’s ruling. They added that the 15-year-old was possibly murdered or sexually assaulted which led to her death under mysterious circumstances in the middle of the rainforest without clothes. However, in a statement, Malaysia’s police indicated that there was no foul play and the woman died due to the internal bleeding, which may have occurred out of starvation.

Case of 'accidental death'

Coroner Maimoonah Aid ruled that the woman’s demise was a case of accidental death and no criminal activity was involved. “ As per relevant evidence, there was no one involved in the death of Nora Anne,” read the court verdict. The parents of the victim, however, rejected the statement, saying that their daughter was, in fact, abducted and called the investigation ‘flawed’. Furthermore, they asserted that their daughter wouldn’t climb out of the window in the wee hours of the night.

The Malaysian authorities claimed that the woman had lost her way from the cottage and had extensively meandered across a stream in the jungle, eventually leading to malnourishment that caused her death. The body of the woman was found after a team scrounged the forests via helicopters and searched with the help of sniffer dogs. The family’s Malaysian lawyer, however, indicated that they might appeal for the verdict at the High Court.

[Image from video released by Malaysian Judiciary, Meabh Quoirin, and Sebastian Quoirin, center frame, mother and father of missing schoolgirl Nora Anne Quoirin, attend the verdict for an inquest into the death of the Irish-French teenager. Credit: AP]

