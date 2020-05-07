France To Dispose 10 Million Litres - 4 Olympic-sized Swimming Pools - Of Beer Gone Bad

France will get rid of 10 million litres of beer that were either left unconsumed or expired due to coronavirus lockdown, the national brewers' association said Wednesday, May 6. According to reports, the amount of beer is enough to fill up four Olympic-sized swimming pools. The national brewers' association, which represents 98 percent of the beer production in France, reportedly compiled the numbers with inputs from nearly 300 members.

Brewery association boss Maxime Costilhes while talking to the press said that the beer that spoiled is very hoppy and were left for too long in storage which effected the taste and aroma. Maxime further added that most of the wasted brew is craft beer, which is unpasteurised unlike traditional blonde lagers and spoils quickly. The association also urged the government for aid to compensate for the loss as the sector is currently heavily indebted after investing 241 million euros ($260 million) in development in 2019.

France went into lockdown in mid-March shutting down all non-essential businesses, including restaurants and bars, where most of the beer that is now being discarded would have reached. President Emmanuel Macron on April 13 announced that the country will see relaxation in lockdown restrictions starting from May 11. Prime Minister Philippe issued new guidelines outlining how the country will move ahead in the coming months allowing businesses to open but said restaurants and cafes will remain closed until at least June.

Coronavirus in France

The peak in France has reportedly passed as the country recorded just over 500 new cases on May 2 compared to more than 17,000 on April 3. The new deaths in the country have also significantly decreased, recording just 135 new deaths compared to 1,438 on April 15. According to figures by Worldometer, France has reported 1,74,191 confirmed Coronavirus cases so far, of which 25,809 people have lost their lives. The recovery rate in the country stands at 68 percent with 51,972 recovered from the disease to date.

