France Withdraws From NATO Naval Mission Amid Tensions With Turkey

Amid the ongoing tensions with Turkey prevailing in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, France has withdrawn from NATO’s naval mission Sea Guardian on July 1. According to international media reports, the decision was conveyed to The North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in a letter sent by France’s permanent representative to NATO Muriel Domenach. This came just days after France claimed one of its vessels part of NATO mission was harassed by Turkey.

However, Ankara denied all allegations by Paris. Moreover, NATO’s Secretary-General had assured that the organisation was looking into the matter and even noted the polarising versions shared by France and Turkey on the incident. The French defence ministry has said that the suspension from NATO mission is “temporarily.” According to international media reports, the officials have said France wishes NATO allies to “solemnly reaffirm their attachment” to the arms embargo on Libya.

Situation in Libya

Both countries have been at odds over Libyan policies. While Turkey backs Libya’s UN-recognised government, France supports the warlord Khalifa Haftar. The war-ravaged country has been rocked by years-long civil war since Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011. Ankara has also blamed Paris for intensifying the conflict in Libya by supporting the conflicting side. The UN-recognised government has been under attack by Haftar’s army since April 2019 and over a thousand people have lost their lives in the offensive.

Just recently French President Emmanuel Macron had lashed out on Turkey for its ‘criminal’ responsibility in Libya and Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused Paris of enhancing its military presence in the war-stricken country is leading to ‘destructive approach’. Ankara also claimed that Macron ‘can’t manage to govern’ but the French President called Turkey’s actions ‘unacceptable’. Tensions between the NATO allies had soared after the June 10 incident between Turkish warships and a French vessel in the Mediterranean that Paris considered a violation of NATO’s rules of engagement.

Inputs: Agencies/ Image: AP