COVID-19: France's PM Says 'country Won’t Return To Normal For A Long Time'

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe has said on April 19 that even though the situation in the country seems to be improving, the life to normalcy would be a gradual process. France, which went under lockdown on March 17, has probably contained the first wave of infections and the restrictions might be lifted after two months on May 11. However, French PM has reportedly said the citizens “will have to learn to live with the virus” as their life after May 11 “will not be like before”.

Till April 20, France has confirmed at least 152,894 cases of coronavirus with at least 19,718 fatalities. Moreover, the country recorded 395 new deaths on April 20, which is the lowest daily tally since March 23. The number of people hospitalised also plunged for the fifth consecutive day, indicating that the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in France might have passed. But still, Philippe has cautioned citizens that the fatal pathogen will remain a constant threat for several upcoming months.

People required to wear masks

Philippe has indicated that people will “probably” be required to wear masks on public transports as a precautionary measure even after lockdown is lifted. Workers who can afford to work from home would be asked to continue teleworking for as long as possible. For now, the cafes and restaurants in France will remain shut and other businesses like supermarkets that will be allowed to open are required to fulfill all COVID-19 guidelines including people to maintain a social distancing of at least a metre.

The schools and other educational institutes in the country would gradually open turn by turn but more details on the same are awaited. French PM has also made it clear, the plunging numbers of infections and deaths might lead some people to think that the pandemic is over, but that “would be a mistake”. Philippe has cautioned the citizens who might plan international travels, and said that it would be “unreasonable”.

(With agency inputs)