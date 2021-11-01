France's Macron & UK's Johnson Agree To Defuse Fishing Row As Tensions Soar

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to shortly take measures to ease the tensions brewing between both countries over fishing licences, says France’s Elysee Palace. BFM TV on Sunday cited the French presidency to state that it is essential that practical and operational measures are taken at the earliest to avert the escalating tensions. Earlier, as Macron met Johnson on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Summit, the French President also said that it is necessary to follow the rules of fishing licences.

As per ANI, Macron told the reporters that he does not want any further development on the fishing row and noted it is better that both nations reach an agreement instead of imposing sanctions. At the press conference on Sunday, 31 October, “Now, the ball is in their court” adding that if the UK fails to make any progress, France will introduce response measures.

France said that it would impose sanctions on 2 November

Earlier on Wednesday, France said that it will impose sanctions against the UK on 2 November over Britain’s refusal to issue enough fishing licenses for French fishermen to access British waters under the Brexit trade deal. The announcement triggered criticism from London. In late September, the UK Ministry of the Environment reported that 1,700 vessels from the European Union (EU) received the licence to fish in UK waters. Out of those, 117 were issued to vessels from the EU for fishing in a zone of 6-12 nautical miles.

Additionally, the British ministry issued only 12 licenses to French fishermen after considering at least 47 applications. During the Macron-Johnson meet, both leaders exchanged bitter rhetorics over 25 minutes of duration, as per the BBC report. The UK government also said that it was “up to France” to step back from the threats over port access but the French President said that the ball was “in Britain’s court” and expressed hope for a positive response on Monday.

Macron also noted that the tension over fishing licences between UK and France is not a bilateral issue but an EU issue. The row between both nations came ahead of Tuesday, 2 November which is also the deadline for more licences to be granted for French fishing boars to operate in the UK waters. Or else, the UK fishing boats could be barred from some of the ports.

Following the meeting, French officials reportedly said that the leaders had agreed to work on a solution in the “next house and days.” Later, a spokesperson for Johnson said that no measures had been agreed. UK PM had said that it was a “wide-ranging and frank discussion” and laid emphasis that should be expected “between long-standing friends and very, very close allies.”

(IMAGE: AP)