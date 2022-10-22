France's Macron Urges EU To Prepare Blueprint For Next Winter Without Russian Gas

As Russia wages war against Ukraine even after seven months and the back-to-back sanctions imposed by the European Union led to a major energy crisis in several European nations. Ahead of the chilling winter season, French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the EU to prepare a road map for the next cold season. He reiterated the 27-nation bloc must prepare the blueprint without the Russian gas and "most importantly at lower prices". While addressing a press conference on Friday following the EU summit in Brussels, the President underscored that the bloc has a double challenge- how to secure gas for the next season and secondly how to deal with the soaring energy prices.

"We have a double challenge: to lower prices compared to today and empower ourselves to provide a mechanism to prepare for next winter. It [the next winter] will not be easier than this one, on the contrary - we take into consideration that we will have to do without Russian gas at all," Russian news agency TASS quoted him as saying during the presser.

"So, we must bring down the price as soon as possible and at the same time be able to get through the winter of 2023-2024," he added.

Macron slams US for selling gas at 2-3 higher prices

Meanwhile, in a separate press conference, he lambasted the United States for practising dual standards in selling gas to the EU. According to President, the US is currently selling gas prices at 2-3 times higher than it sells in America. "American gas is 3-4 times cheaper on the domestic market than the price at which they offer it to Europeans. These are double standards. This should become a topic for discussion since it concerns sincerity in transatlantic trade," he stressed. Further, President Macron said he would raise the issue during his upcoming visit to the US this December.

EU plans to ban Russian gas and oil in trouble

It is crucial to note that ever since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, the EU announced a partial embargo on Russian energy sources. However, its intention to decrease its dependency seems to be in trouble. The European countries at first approached the Gulf nations to meet their demands but after facing failure in securing a deal with the Gulf nations, they turned towards the Middle East and the Mediterranean regions. Notably, Europe depends on Russia for roughly 40% of its natural gas needs. Currently, European leaders have vowed to reduce their dependence by two-thirds.

Image: AP