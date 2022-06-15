France's Macron Visits Romania To Hold Bilateral Talks, Meet French Troops Deployed There

Amid the brutal Russia-Ukraine war in Eastern Europe, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, travelled to Romania on Tuesday, June 14, to conduct bilateral talks and to meet the French soldiers deployed there in reaction to Moscow's aggression against Kyiv. Macron, who arrived in Romania, further emphasised that Paris will do all possible things to end the Ukraine conflict and continue talks with the Kremlin.

According to a report by The Associated Press, Macron asserted at the Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in eastern Romania, where he was met by Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, “Nobody knows what is in store for us in the coming weeks and months, but we will do all we can to put an end to the Russian invasion, to help Ukrainians and continue with negotiations”.

Macron's trip to Romania, which has been a member of the European Union since 2007 and of NATO since 2004, signalled the commencement of a regional trip that includes a visit to non-NATO Moldova on Wednesday. Both nations have a long border with Ukraine, which is embroiled in the war, The Associated Press reported.

In addition to this, Macron commended French soldiers stationed at the NATO camp in a brief address for honouring their obligation to protect Europe while war is waged again.

While addressing the soldiers, the French President said in a tweet, “As Russia invaded Ukraine, you were deployed in record time here in Romania on a mission that makes sense.”

Alors que la Russie envahissait l'Ukraine, vous avez été déployés en un temps record ici, en Roumanie, dans une mission qui a du sens. Vous incarnez la solidarité et la sécurité européennes. Pour votre engagement et celui de vos familles, la Nation est reconnaissante. pic.twitter.com/5syd3TjNau — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 14, 2022

France moved roughly 500 soldiers to Romania

Following Russia's incursion of Ukraine on February 24, France moved roughly 500 soldiers to Romania as part of NATO's reinforcement of forces on the alliance's eastern border. France sent an air defence system to Romania in May, claiming that it can offer protection to the soldiers operating inside the region, according to NATO.

To boost NATO's deterrent and defensive stance, France has deployed soldiers and military gears to Europe's eastern flank in Romania, Estonia, Poland, and Bosnia-Herzegovina, Anadolu Agency reported.

"We need to be able to protect ourselves," Macron noted, adding that NATO's multinational battlegroup in Romania, which comprises French, Belgian, as well as American military forces, will serve as a strong deterrence on Europe's eastern flank.

Apart from this, Macron will also visit Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at the air base on Wednesday for formal discussions in advance of a European Council meeting in Brussels and a major NATO "Strategic Concept" conference later this month in Madrid.

Further, the French president will travel to Moldova on Wednesday as part of the second leg of his Eastern Europe journey. Unconfirmed reports also suggest Macron will go to Kyiv, Ukraine, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Anadolu Agency reported.

