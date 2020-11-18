Francisco Sagasti Sworn In As New Interim Peruvian President Amid Political Turmoil

Amid the political turmoil in Peru, Francisco Sagasti has sworn in as the country's new interim president. Sagasti is the third president within a week’s time. During a televised speech, Sagasti promised that he will ensure that people’s trust in the government is restored. Also, he paid homage to the two men who died during the protests last week.

(Francisco Sagasti waves after being sworn-in as the new, interim president at Congress in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

(Volunteer medics stand on the sidelines of a protest by people against impunity and for a constitutional reform, after Francisco Sagasti was sworn-in as the new, interim president in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

Political turmoil in Peru

According to the reports by AP, Sagasti said, “We can’t bring them back to life. But we can stop this from happening again”. Sagasti has taken over from Manuel Merino who became interim president after the impeachment of President Martín Vizcarra. President Sagasti was elected after he obtained the minimum 60 votes required. Sagasti comes from the Purple party that voted against the impeachment of Vizcarra last week.

Thousands of protestors took to the streets after Vizcarra was impeached. He was impeached over bribery allegations. After that, Merino resigned on November 15 but he defended the Congress and said that the lawmakers acted as per the law when he was sworn into office as the chief. He was accused of trying to secure the military’s support for a congressional effort to boot Vizcarra out over unproven corruption allegations. According to the reports by AP, Peruvians were happy with Merino’s resignation as they chanted "We did it!" and waved the nation’s red and white flag on the streets of Lima.

Vizcarra has urged the country’s highest court to step into the matter. As per reports, he said, "It can’t be that the institution that got us into this political crisis, that has for five days paralysed Peru, with deaths, is going to give us a solution, choosing the person who they best see fit”. Also, various analysts have warned that the country could be thrown into a new period of instability as it is also fighting the worst coronavirus outbreaks.

