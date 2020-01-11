French Court Orders Son Of Ferrari Car Collector 52 Million Euros Payout In Settlement

In a case of a family dispute, an appeals court in France ordered the son of a prominent Ferrari collector to compensate his siblings with a sum amounting to millions of Euros over the contested sale of a 1964 Ferrari 250 GTO car. According to reports, a lawsuit was filed against Patrick Bardinon on charges of breach of trust for selling off the race car to a Taiwan based buyer in the year 2014. The Ferrari GTO was sold for a sum of 38 million euros.

'It was a gift from my father'

According to reports, Patrick said that he had received the car as a gift from his father after being involved in a horrific accident. Patrick went on to say that his father thought he had died in the accident. However, his siblings Jean-Francois and Anne alleged that their brother discreetly took out the car from their father's car collection and illegally sold the car.

Anne's legal representatives said that their initial challenge against Patrick had been unsuccessful but later on the court ruled its decision in their favour. The court ordered Patrick to give back all monetary proceeds acquired from the sales as well as the auction commission. According to reports, a total sum of 52.3 million euros will be returned to the family's common inheritance fund.

Anne's lawyer, Julien Dami Le Coz said that her client was happy with the court's decision that upholds the truth, sense of law. Prominent car collector Pierre Bardinon died in the year 2012 and had a collection of more than 60 Ferraris at his Mas du Clos estate. According to reports, the 1964 250 GTO was bought by Pierre for a mere sum of $700 and he had spent an additional $1,500 restoring the car.

According to reports, only 39 1964 GTOs were manufactured between the period 1962-1964 and have since become one of the most treasured cars made by Ferrari. It was also called the hottest car of all time by an international magazine in the year 2017.

The 1964 Ferrari 250 GTO

The 1964 Ferrari GTO was manufactured between 1962-1964 and the acronym GTO stands for Grand Turismo Omologata and the 250 stands for the displacement in cubic centimetres of each of its cylinders. The car is equipped with a 3.0-litre V-12 engine. According to reports, the 250 was designed to compete in Group 3 GT racing to compete with the likes of Shelby Cobra, Jaguar E-Type and Aston Martin DP214.

