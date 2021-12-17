French Defence Min Parly Visits India, Pays Tribute At National War Memorial In Delhi

On Friday, French Defence Minister Florence Parly inspected the Guard of Honour and also paid tribute at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. She is on an official visit to India to bolster Indo-French strategic ties, reported ANI. Parly also held a meeting with her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh for the third Annual Defence Dialogue between two countries. The French Defence Minister also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address global problems and urge India's cooperation in establishing a multipolar order and defending the rule of law in the international system.

"French Minister for the Armed Forces @florence_parly called on Hon'ble PM of India Shri @narendramodi. In a world of growing instability, France sees India as major power & partner to build a multipolar order, defend the rule of law and tackle global challenges," tweeted Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India. The visit, according to the French Embassy, emphasises France's involvement in the Indo-Pacific and the importance of India in French strategy. The embassy stated that the visit follows a series of big bilateral air, navy, and army drills earlier this year.

#WATCH | French Defence Minister Florence Parly inspects Guard of Honour in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/AUEz5133fD — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

Terrorism is a big challenge faced by the world today: Parly

Minister Parly will emphasise France and India's shared commitment to addressing the challenges of the Indo-Pacific by bringing together friendly states to defend the rule of law. She will also present a positive agenda to the region's countries and reject all forms of hegemony, according to the embassy. Earlier today, Parly also expressed her concern about the situation in Afghanistan, stating that terrorism is a big challenge to all which has troubled France and Europe in recent years. She added that it has not spared even the Indo-Pacific, including India.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI