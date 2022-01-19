French Envoy To India Emmanuel Lenain Reaffirms Commitment To Indo-Pacific Trade Relations

Prior to the Indo-Pacific forum in Paris which will be conducted next month, Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain has underlined France's commitment to Indo-Pacific trade relations on Tuesday. During a Facebook Live session, the French Envoy responded to certain questions on the French involvement and commitment in the Indo-Pacific trade ties in the near future. Next month, on February 22, the Indo-Pacific Forum will take place, ANI reported.

In addition to this, previously, the French Ambassador to India stated that France will utilise its European Union leadership from January to June to strengthen European Union-India cooperation. Furthermore, France assumed the Presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 1, 2022, and the Presidency overlaps with presidential elections in France set for April of this year.

French Defense Minister visited India for enhancing bilateral strategic relations

Meanwhile, the French envoy Emmanuel Lenain's comment came at a time when India and France are consolidating their strategic partnership, which was planned during French Defense Minister Florence Parly's visit to India in December 2021. Minister Florence Parly had arrived in India for a two-day visit which was aimed at enhancing the existing strong bilateral strategic relations.

Parly had visited her Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh on December 17 of last year, for a wide-ranging discussion that was focused on strengthening defense as well as security cooperation during the third Annual Defense Dialogue between the two nations.

As per media reports, the relationship between India and France has improved significantly in recent years, with collaboration expanding significantly in important sectors. The Indo-French strategic alliance is built on three pillars, defense and security, civil nuclear collaboration, and commerce and investment.

Furthermore, India and France are expanding their collaboration in new sectors like the Indian Ocean region, climate change, as well as long-term growth and development. It is worth noting that on a variety of regional and international problems, including how to combat terrorism and extremism, the two countries have a high degree of agreement.

